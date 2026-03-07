Within 48 hours of the Hormuz closure, every sell side desk in New York published the same note: buy CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic. The logic was sound. One third of globally traded fertilizer transits the Strait. Urea spiked $60 to $80 per ton in the first week. Northern Hemisphere spring planting is imminent and there is no strategic fertilizer reserve. The nitrogen producers with cheap North American natural gas feedstock were the obvious beneficiaries.

That trade is already crowded. CF has rallied sharply over the past year, recently hitting a 52-week high above $120. Everyone who reads a Bloomberg terminal made the same connection at the same time. The question worth asking is where the Hormuz fertilizer thesis transmits that nobody is mapping.

The answer is South America.