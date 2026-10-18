There is a number buried in the refining capacity tables of the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy, the dataset formerly published by BP, that nobody puts on a chart, and once you see it the last five years of product markets stop looking like a sequence of accidents. In 1980 the world had about 18.4 barrels per day of crude distillation capacity for every 1,000 people on the planet. In 2024 it had 12.8. That is a 30% decline in the physical capacity to turn crude into something a truck or a plane can actually burn, measured against the people who need it.

The crude bulls and the crude bears have spent two years arguing about barrels in the ground. The barrels in the ground were never the constraint. The constraint is the machinery that turns them into diesel, and the world quietly stopped adding to that machinery, per person, two generations ago.