The coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026 (Operation Epic Fury) and Iran’s retaliatory attacks across at least nine Gulf states have created the most significant disruption to global energy and commodity flows since the 1973 Arab oil embargo. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global oil consumption and one third of seaborne crude flows transit daily, is effectively closed. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has formally declared the strait shut, insurance providers have withdrawn coverage, and all major container shipping lines have suspended transits. Oil prices are up approximately 14%, European gas is up 50% to 80% with extreme volatility, Asian LNG spot prices have more than doubled, and VLCC tanker rates have hit all-time highs.

But the oil story, while dramatic, may not be the most consequential disruption. The chemicals that transit the Strait of Hormuz are not just energy products. They are foundational inputs to agriculture, transportation, and mining that the world has no strategic reserves for and no ability to replace on short notice. Approximately 33% of globally traded fertilizers pass through Hormuz, including 44% of traded sulphur and 31% of traded urea. That same urea is the sole input for diesel exhaust fluid, without which every modern truck engine manufactured since 2010 physically shuts down. That same sulphur is the feedstock for the sulfuric acid that underpins copper and nickel extraction from Chile to Indonesia. There is no strategic fertilizer reserve. There is no DEF stockpile. There is no alternative sulphur supply chain. And the Northern Hemisphere is entering peak spring planting season while the electrification buildout demands more copper than the mining industry has ever produced. This note lays out the full scope of supply disruptions, infrastructure damage, transit volumes, the industrial chemical cascade that extends far beyond energy, and a probability assessment for multi-sector contagion.