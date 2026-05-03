Crude. Fertilizer. Helium. Aluminum. The Big Three automakers. Mainstream coverage has caught up to all five. The price action in those names has already happened. The headlines are saturated. And consensus is still missing the part that matters most.

Hormuz is not a single supply shock. It is a multiplexer. One physical chokepoint fans out into a dozen distinct chemical and metal supply chains, each on its own timeline. Petrochemicals reprice in days. Specialty chemicals in weeks. Capital goods and consumer durables in quarters. Sovereign wealth flows and reinsurance capital in years.

The cascade rolls outward from feedstock to finished product on a predictable schedule. Sell side analysts have not started cutting numbers outside the four sectors above. That is the trade window.

This note sequences the next fifteen industries by when the cost shock arrives, with the tickers most exposed and the names that benefit.