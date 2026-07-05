Crude has round tripped to its pre war price on a reopening that hasn’t happened and a glut that isn’t here.

The market has already made up its mind about how this ends. Hormuz is reopening, the war premium is gone, and with OPEC+ adding barrels every month, the only debate left on most desks is how big the glut gets.

That story is running weeks ahead of the physical barrels, and in the case of upstream capacity, it is running years ahead. The selloff is pricing a full normalization that has not happened, at the exact moment the largest demand wave of the cycle is only starting to rebuild.

But paper and physical have split, and my read is that the physical is telling the truth and the screen is not. You can see it in the tanks: even as crude sells off toward pre war lows, the oil standing behind that price is draining out of American tanks, with total US crude and SPR stocks now at their lowest level since May 1984.