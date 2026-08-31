On August 26 President Trump declared a national emergency over the security of the United States bulk power system and signed an executive order restricting foreign produced grid equipment from being acquired, imported, or installed. The order draws on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, the same authorities that sit behind sanctions programs, which gives it enforcement teeth and a faster path than a conventional rulemaking. It hands the Department of Energy 120 days to write the implementing regulations and gives Secretary Chris Wright standing authority over equipment already in service.