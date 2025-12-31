The US electric grid is hitting a fundamental capacity wall on data center power. We’re looking at 68 gigawatts of AI data center demand by 2027, more than doubling from current levels of 61.8 GW to 134.4 GW by 2030. This isn’t incremental growth in a sector accustomed to flat demand for decades. This is the first meaningful expansion in developed economy electricity consumption in generations, and it’s concentrated in specific regions where transmission infrastructure cannot keep pace.

The bottleneck isn’t theoretical generation capacity. It’s interconnection queues that stretch four to seven years in key regions like Northern Virginia, the nation’s largest data center market at 12.1 GW in 2025. Texas follows at 9.7 GW. Transmission projects face multistate permitting processes that can take over a decade, and space constraints limit buildout of sufficient capacity adjacent to data center sites. Grid connection wait times in Virginia alone run seven years, which explains why data center developers are bypassing the grid entirely and building their own generation.

AI is literally rewiring American energy infrastructure and where the commodity market opportunities actually are. Let’s dig into it…..