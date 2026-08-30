Renegade Resources

Renegade Resources

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TMK's avatar
TMK
6h

A clear-headed apolitical dismantling of the headline claim of 'the biggest oil deal history'.

A necessary slap to political overreach.

The silver lining here is that this still can be researched and published in a public forum.

Great writing.

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