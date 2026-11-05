The implications of Washington accepting Iran’s seven demands extend far beyond the nuclear negotiations or the political consequences for President Trump. At stake is something much larger: the credibility of American military power, the effectiveness of US economic coercion, the security of global energy flows, and the confidence of allies who depend on Washington’s security guarantees. If Iran can withstand months of American military pressure, threaten one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, and emerge with sanctions relief, financial concessions, and security guarantees without surrendering meaningful nuclear capabilities, the consequences will reverberate well beyond the Middle East. Beijing, Moscow, and every government operating under the American security umbrella will be watching. The question is no longer simply whether Washington can reach an agreement with Tehran. It is what that agreement would tell the rest of the world about the limits of American power.