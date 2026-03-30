Middle East Production Offline: Current Status, Restart Timelines, and Well Damage Risk
March 30, 2026 Strait of Hormuz: Effectively closed since March 1, 2026 (29 days)
More crude oil is offline right now across the Middle East than at any point in the history of the global oil market. What the data shows about the actual restart timeline, the physical infrastructure that has been permanently destroyed, and the well damage compounding under the surface right now should change how you think about this crisis. The market is pricing a light switch. The production math says otherwise.