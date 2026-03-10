Renegade Resources

Renegade Resources

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Yonatan Axel's avatar
Yonatan Axel
3d

Thanks! Outside of trading the J and K (March & April settlements), an end to the fighting is clearly the only solution. What’s less clear is what happens the day after Trump declares victory and goes home… does Iran retain veto power over the strait alone? Under appreciated complication to the usual TACO.

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AlphaBorsuk's avatar
AlphaBorsuk
2d

So they went ahead and Japan also moving faster. All of the points in the piece hold, I just wonder why the IEA got behind it in short order after being sceptical on Monday.

Suspect it's because something is better than nothing, and nothing is whats goanna come out of Hormuz for a while.

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