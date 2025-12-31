Renegade Resources
The Venezuelan Oil Narative is PURE THEATRE
The Real Reason the Pentagon Approved Venezuela: Critical Minerals and Adversary Expulsion
16 hrs ago
•
Tracy (Chi)
December 2025
The Seven Year Wait: How Grid Bottlenecks Are Forcing AI's Bet on Power Source
The US electric grid is hitting a fundamental capacity wall on data center power.
Dec 31, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
The Great Contango Delusion: Why Oil Markets Are Pricing in a Surplus That Does Not Exist
The oil futures curve you’re looking at represents one of the most profound mispricing events in commodity markets.
Dec 20, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
OK, I ran the silver math: the conspiracy theorists wrong (shocking)
Look, the conspiracy theory about COMEX shutting down on November 28 because they couldn’t deliver silver falls apart when you do the math, even with…
Dec 7, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
Regional Bank Stress Something that Everyone is Overlooking
There is an elephant in the room no one is taking seriously
Dec 5, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
Black Friday 2025: Strong Sales Mask Growing Consumer Stress
Black Friday spending hit record levels in 2025, with online sales reaching $11.8 billion, up 9.1% from the prior year.
Dec 3, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
November 2025
There is Refined Products Crisis in the US and It Now Has a New Accelerant that Markets Aren’t Pricing In
There is refined products crisis and it has a hidden accelerant that markets aren’t pricing: data centers are creating massive new structural demand for…
Nov 21, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
30 Days to Dismantle Global Fuel Infrastructure: Treasury's Lukoil Deadline Threatens Supply From Bulgaria to Brooklyn
Picture this: you have 22 days to sell a multibillion dollar refinery that supplies 80 percent of a country’s fuel, complete due diligence across three…
Nov 16, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
October 2025
OMG The Sky is Falling on Gold Miners
Gold Mining Operating Margins at $4,000 Gold Price
Oct 25, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
Why is gold price surging and oil price tanking
It is beyond the obvious narrative
Oct 18, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
August 2025
Presentation from the November 2024 New Orleans Investment Conference
At the New Orleans Investment Conference in November 2024, I offered actionable recommendations centered on the future of O&G midstream, nuclear, and…
Aug 17, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
July 2025
The Tale of Two Curves: Is the WTI Curve Predicting a Slowdown in US Shale Production?
The crude oil futures curves are telling two different stories right now.
Jul 27, 2025
•
Tracy (Chi)
