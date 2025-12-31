Renegade Resources

The Seven Year Wait: How Grid Bottlenecks Are Forcing AI's Bet on Power Source
The US electric grid is hitting a fundamental capacity wall on data center power.
The Great Contango Delusion: Why Oil Markets Are Pricing in a Surplus That Does Not Exist
The oil futures curve you’re looking at represents one of the most profound mispricing events in commodity markets.
OK, I ran the silver math: the conspiracy theorists wrong (shocking)
Look, the conspiracy theory about COMEX shutting down on November 28 because they couldn’t deliver silver falls apart when you do the math, even with…
Regional Bank Stress Something that Everyone is Overlooking
There is an elephant in the room no one is taking seriously
Black Friday 2025: Strong Sales Mask Growing Consumer Stress
Black Friday spending hit record levels in 2025, with online sales reaching $11.8 billion, up 9.1% from the prior year.
